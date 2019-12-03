Google Play reveals best apps, games, and movies of 2019

With the year coming to a close in a matter of weeks, it’s time for annual recaps. Google today published the Play Store’s Best of 2019 that takes a look at apps, games, movies, television shows, and books/audiobooks.
These are the apps and games that let us explore other worlds and see ours anew. The books, movies, and TV that had us transfixed. Presenting Play’s Best of 2019.
Users’ Choice voting opened in four categories on November 11th and the polls closed November 25th. The US results are as follows:
- Users’ Choice App: Video Editor – Glitch Video Effects
- Users’ Choice Game: Call of Duty: Mobile
- Users’ Choice Movie: Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame
- Users’ Choice Book: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Google also selected a “Best App” in Ablo — a service that lets you “make new friends worldwide.” There are also collections for Best Everyday Essentials, Apps for Personal Growth, Hidden Gems, and Apps for Fun.
This year, one app truly stood out from the rest: It surprised and delighted us with its ingenuity and polish. Beautifully designed and thoughtfully executed, it’s our Best App of 2019.
Meanwhile, the “Best Game” is also Call of Duty: Mobile. Other lists are for Best Competitive, Indie, and Casual titles. Google also compiled favorites and top-selling for movies, TV, and books.
The Best Game of 2019 should be fun, accessible, and deliver compelling gameplay that’s a blast to play. It also needs to push the boundaries of what we expect on mobile, and this year’s winner does all of that without skipping a beat.
You can browse all of Google’s winners through Play’s Best of 2019 collection on Android or the web.
