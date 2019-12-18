Hulu has now added full voice control support for the Chromecast and any Google Smart Displays you may have including the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max.

This means that you can access all of your favorite Hulu shows and content on your Google Assistant connected devices in and around your home (via Android Police). Hulu has now joined the ranks of streaming services that can connect to your Google Home account and utilize voice controls if you prefer that method.

However, Associated Press (AP) notes that while support is there, the ability to link your Hulu account to your Google Home account is not available as yet — and being based in the UK, I’m unable to check. A Google spokesperson was able to confirm to AP that this will be available in the coming days, though.

Hulu subscribers can now ask their Google Assistant to play thousands of hit TV shows and movies from their basic subscription catalog on their Chromecasts, Chromecast built-in devices, and smart displays like Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. Just say, ‘Hey Google, watch (pick your favorite show) on Hulu’ and instantly start watching.

You can check to see if Hulu support is available on your own Chromecast and Nest Hub or Smart Displays by opening up the Google Home app on your smartphone or tablet and heading into Settings > TV & Video > Link, and the Hulu logo should appear. Click the logo and you will be able to sign in and link your Hulu account, which will give you the ability to use voice controls to watch your favorite Hulu content on all of your Google Home-connected devices.

It’s highly likely that this deeper integration will come to the Google Home app over the coming days. Whether that’s via an app update or simply a server-side switch from Google is unclear, but it’s worth checking back if you are an ardent Hulu subscriber.

