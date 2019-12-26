Thursday’s best deals include TicWatch E2 Wear OS Smartwatch at $112, Anker’s post-holiday sale from $9, and Lenovo Smart Clock for $40. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

TicWatch E2 Wear OS Smartwatch is $112

MobvoiUS (98% positive lifetime feedback from 2,800+) via Amazon offers its TicWatch E2 Smartwatch marked down to $111.99 shipped. That’s $48 off the going rate, is $8 under our previous mention, and a match of the Amazon all-time low. TicWatch E2 delivers a full Wear OS experience which allows you to take advantage of smartphone notifications as well as the usual roster of health logging capabilities like heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, and other fitness stats. On top of a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, there’s also a waterproof design. If you scored a new Android handset over the holidays, this is a great way to enhance the experience. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Anker’s post-holiday sale is live from $9

With another year’s Christmas festivities in the books, Anker has kicked off a post-holiday sale via its Amazon storefront with offers on charging accessories, speakers, and more. One standout here falls to the Anker Nebula Prizm II 1080p Projector, which has dropped to $160. Good for an $80 discount, today’s offer comes within $10 of the lowest we’ve seen and is the second-best discount otherwise. Anker’s Nebula Prizm II can create an up to a 120-inch image, displays content in 1080p, and rocks built-in speakers. Thanks to automatic keystone correction, you won’t have to fiddle around with settings every time you move it. HDMI inputs allow for wired connections, and you’ll also find a USB port. Shop the rest of the deals right here from $9.

Lenovo’s Smart Clock returns to $40

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Lenovo Assistant-powered Smart Clock for $40. Also available at Best Buy direct. Usually selling for $80, today’s offer matches the official Black Friday price drop and is the third-best overall discount we’ve seen to date. Lenovo’s Assistant-enabled display is perfect for the bedside table and gives you full access to Google’s digital helper for playing music and controlling one’s smart home. The built-in screen not only lets it live up to the Smart Clock name, but also means you’ll be able to pull up camera feeds, watch videos, and more. If Santa delivered some smart home gear this year, then this is a great way to round out your budding setup. We found it to be “the only way Google Assistant should be in the bedroom” in our hands-on review.

