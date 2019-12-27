One of the notable new features from Google’s Pixel 4 is its handy Recorder app. That app has since become available to older Pixels but, unfortunately, it’s still a Pixel-exclusive. Now, though, a modified version of the Google Recorder app has become available for more Android phones.

The folks over at XDA-Developers were able to modify the latest version of the Google Recorder app, version 1.1.284, which works on more than just Pixel smartphones.

Specifically, this modified app works fully on Huawei/Honor devices on Android 9 and 10, Motorola, LG, and Nokia devices on Android 9, as well as Samsung and Sony devices on Android 9 or Android 10. Technically, any Android phone using an AOSP-based ROM on Android 9 or 10 should have no issues either.

Some devices that can use the app but might have some issues include ASUS devices on Android 9 or 10, Oppo and Realme on Android 9, and OnePlus devices on Android 10. Those devices will record audio, but the transcriptions aren’t visible for whatever reason. The only devices that apparently aren’t compatible, at least so far, are Xiaomi devices on MIUI 10 or 11. In that case, the app just crashes.

For those who want to play it safe and stick with a version of Google Recorder that’s actually from Google and unmodified, the version that leaked ahead of the Pixel’s launch still works on other Android devices. If you want the latest version, head over to XDA-Developers to get the download.

