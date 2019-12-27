Friday’s best deals include the OG Razer Phone at $299, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A for $148, and the Arlo Pro camera system down to $130. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5ToysLunch Break.

OG Razer Phone on sale for $299

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is offering the original Razer Phone 64GB Android Smartphone for $299. Having originally sold for $699, right now you’ll find it going for $610 at retailers like Amazon. Today’s offer matches the best we’ve tracked to date, and for comparison, the second generation model sells for $380 right now. Centered around a 120Hz UltraMotion display, Razer Phone offers an enhanced on-the-go gaming experience. It also comes backed by 8GB of RAM, THX-certified audio, dual 12MP cameras and “best-in-class thermal design.” Learn more in our launch coverage. More details can be found down below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A hits $148

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 16GB Android Tablet for $148. Originally going for $250, it has most recently been around $180 or so at Amazon and this is within a few bucks of its all-time low. Offering a 10.1-inch display, this tablet is great for watching Disney+ if you’ve got to catch up on the latest episodes of The Mandalorian. If 16GB of storage isn’t enough for you, Samsung lets you easily expand it with a microSD card. Plus, it sports up to 13-hours of battery life, which is enough to last you all day.

Arlo Pro camera has free cloud recording

Amazon is offering the Arlo Pro Wireless Home Security Camera System with Siren for $130. For comparison, it originally fetched up to $250 though it has gone for around $180 these days. This is a match for its all-time low that we’ve only spotted at Amazon once before. Offering wireless functionality, these cameras are built to be used both indoors and outside. Plus, Arlo gives you seven days of FREE cloud recordings, which means that you’ll always have the footage ready to go at a moment’s notice.

