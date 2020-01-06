At CES 2020, Alcatel has launched four new Android smartphones designed for emerging markets with the Alcatel 1S, 1V, 1B, and 3L. Here’s what you need to know.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Starting with the Alcatel 3L, the focus in on the camera setup. This Android device has a 48MP rear camera that uses 4-to-1 pixel stacking to craft a better image that especially helps low-light performance. AI also helps out and to compliment that sensor, there’s a 5MP camera with an ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. There’s also an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

The Alcatel 3L also has a 6.22-inch LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and “all-day battery life.” The Alcatel 3L comes to Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa in Q1 2020 with a starting price of $155 USD.

Next, the Alcatel 1S features the same 6.22-inch display, but this time it has a triple-camera on the back with 13MP + 5MP + 2MP sensors. The 2MP sensor is a macro camera while the 5MP sensor is used for portrait mode. There’s another octa-core processor here with pricing starting at $110 USD. The Alcatel 1S will be available in Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa in Q1 2020.

The Alcatel 1V is very similar to the 1S, but it only features a dual-camera setup and a completely plastic build as well. Alcatel has also added a Google Assistant button to this device for quick access. Alcatel 1V launches in Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa in Q1 of 2020 for $88 USD.

Finally, rounding out Alcatel’s CES 2020 announcements is the Alcatel 1B. This Android Go smartphone costs just $66 USD and heads to Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa in Q1 2020. The device has a quad-core processor, up to 2GB of RAM, and a 5.5-inch display as well. It also features a Google Assistant button.

Outside of smartphones, Alcatel also launched the TKEE Mini tablet for kids and the LinkKey IK41 LTE USB dongle at CES 2020.

More on Alcatel/TCL:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: