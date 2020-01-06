Google invites K-12 students every year to create a Doodle for the iconic Search homepage. Doodle for Google 2020 is now accepting U.S. submissions with a “I show kindness by…” theme.

This is the 12th year for the US contest with entries accepted until March 13, 2020, 8 p.m. PT. The theme for 2020 is, “I show kindness by…”

But kindness is so much more than just being nice. This year’s theme invites you to tell us how you show kindness. Is it by helping around your home? Volunteering in your community’s green space? Maybe it’s comforting someone who’s down, or picking up trash in the park. However you define it, let us know how you bring a little bit more kindness into the world. Take your ideas and bring them to life in your doodle!

Doodles are grouped in five grade groups: K-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, and 10-12. Judging criteria includes artistic merit, creativity, and theme communication — both artistic and through a written statement.

Finalists are then judged on a state-by-state basis with 10 or more winners in each grade group selected by guest judges and Google Doodlers for a total of 54 works. The public will then vote to determine five “national finalists” from each grade group.

A panel of Google executives will choose one of the five National Finalists and announce the National Winner in June.

In addition to being displayed on Google.com, the National Winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, $50,000 technology package for their school/nonprofit organization, Google hardware, swag, and a trip to Mountain View.

Doodle for Google 2020 submissions are accepted as online and mailed entries.

