Doodle for Google 2019 kicks off with “When I grow up, I hope…’ theme

Every year, Google hosts a competition that asks students K-12 to submit a themed Doodle. In addition to showcasing last year’s winner on Google.com, the search engine today is kicking off the 11th Doodle for Google by revealing 2019’s theme.

Today’s kickoff is for the United States with the 2019 edition asking students in grades K-12 to create a Google Doodle to the theme of “When I grow up, I hope…”

This year’s theme is “When I grow up, I hope…” and we can’t wait to see the fantastic wishes or practical plans K-12 students come up with. Anything you dream up is fair game, whether its sky cities, teleporters, cleaner water, pizza trees, time machines, edible clouds, or Earth-cooling fans.

Google introduced this year’s competition on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon. The late-night comedian is serving as one of the guest judges, along with Kermit the Frog and 2018’s National Teacher of the Year Mandy Manning.

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s U.S. Doodle is last year’s winner. It was to the theme of “What inspires me” and features dinosaurs, with the Google Doodle team working to make an interactive 3D version from the original 2D submission.

Today, we’re thrilled to share the work of our 2018 Doodle for Google winner on the US Google homepage: 2nd grader Sarah Gomez-Lane, who drew delightful dinosaurs to highlight her dream of becoming a paleontologist! We fell in love with Sarah’s rendering of her dinos, and were blown away by her big (you might even say “dino-sized”!) ambitions for her future, especially at her young age.

Doodles are judged on artistic merit, creativity, and theme communication, with artwork grouped into five grade groups. Finalists are further judged on a state-by-state basis with 53 State and Territory Winners, five National Finalists, and one National Winner. The latter wins a $30,000 scholarship while their school gets a $50,000 technology package.

Submissions open today and last for 10 weeks until March 18th. The full rules are available here.

