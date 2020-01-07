The best Wear OS smartwatch that hit the market in 2019 was the Fossil Gen 5 and, now, it’s getting an update in the new year. At CES 2020, Fossil Gen 5 is getting a Rose Gold color and a new, more sporty variant too.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Fossil’s updated lineup at CES 2020 includes upgrades to the Fossil Gen 5 as well as the Hybrid HR and the Fossil Sport as well.

To cut right to the chase, Fossil’s updated Gen 5 lineup now includes a stylish Rose Gold color variant. The design of the watch in this shade is identical, but it does include a new mesh metal band not found on other variants of the watch.

Beyond the new Rose Gold color, Fossil Gen 5 is also getting some sport new variants. The new Garrett HR Gen 5 has the same specs of the current Carlyle and Juliana models, but with a chunkier outer design that looks a bit tougher and sportier. There are black and gold options for this as well as silver/black, silver/blue & red, and grey/blue. This design probably won’t be right for everyone but, personally, I kinda like it.

The Fossil Sport, announced in late 2018, also gets some new colors added to its lineup as well. These include two shades of pink, a new shade of blue, yellow, and a mint color too. All of these new colors are on sale now at Fossil’s website.

More on Wear OS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: