How to track your Stadia play time with Google My Activity

Google centralizes the information it collects about you on one page, especially for Assistant and voice commands. Google My Activity has a Stadia filter to let you track play time.

When signed in to your Google Account (via Reddit), visit the My Activity page and hit “Filter by date & product” to select “Stadia.” Alternately, you can bookmark this Stadia filter directly. From the navigation drawer, switch to “Item view” from “Bundle” to more easily see your “Played” entries.

Google will note the duration, time started, and device used, like Chromecast Ultra. However, mobile gameplay on Pixel phones does not currently appear.

Other entries you might encounter include what Stadia Store pages you visited, while a generic “Used Stadia” item also appears whenever you open the Android, iOS, and Chrome web app.

Meanwhile, you can search My Activity for a certain game — from the top field — instead of scrolling. Unfortunately, a generic “played” query does not surface all the times you gamed.

Stadia play time can be tracked back to the service’s launch in November. Right now, this feed of data might not be too useful, but points to how Google already has the information and just needs to better present it.

For example, Google looks to be working on integrating your “total play time” for a game on the Stadia achievements page. This demo was briefly shared before replaced with the current iteration that just shows your list of awards without other title-specific stats.

