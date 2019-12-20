Stadia yesterday marked its one-month anniversary by recapping all the new developments. Google published a Community Round-Up this afternoon to close out the year and provide some new updates, including how Stadia achievements for mobile are coming in 2020.

After going live last night, Google this morning officially launched awards for the web and Chromecast-connected televisions. The Community Round-up reveals that Android and iOS mobile support for Stadia achievements is coming in 2020, while there is “more in store.”

One of those things looks to be additional stats on the full achievements page. This includes “Totally Play Time” and game-specific metrics that don’t currently appear. In the case of Gylt, this could could include Successful Escapes, Monsters Defeated, and Deaths.

Meanwhile, under a “Known Issues” section, the team confirmed and addressed how the Stadia Store’s “Last added” filter is not sorting correctly. A fix is fortunately on the way.

When a user attempts to sort a list of games by “Last added”, it will not show the games in the order that they were added to Stadia.

Another issue that popped up in recent weeks is how some users have been alerted that they “hit the friend cap” and cannot accept incoming requests. This is despite being able to send friend requests to others. Google has a “fix in the works.”

On the Community front, some in the Forum have earned a “Stadia Guide” rank/badge for going “above and beyond to be helpful and valuable contributors to the community.”

Google ends by wishing “Happy Holidays” and to not “expect too much news until [they’re] all back in January.”

