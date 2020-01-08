American Airlines is set to utilize the interpreter mode on the Google Assistant in select airport lounges as a translator for non-English-speaking travelers.

The interpreter feature hasn’t been around for too long, but it’s a neat way to hold basic conversations with people in their native tongue — as long as they speak one of 29 selected languages. You may remember that American Airlines already tested Google Assistant translation at Los Angeles International Airport in their Admirals Club lounges in Terminal 4 and 5 earlier in 2019 (via TechCrunch).

You won’t immediately see Nest Hub devices in all American Airlines lounges across the globe, as they will still be limited to Los Angeles International Airport. It also will only be used when a multilingual member of staff is not available to help guests and travelers with queries and the checking-in process.

“The science-fiction universal translator is now science fact,” said Maya Leibman, American’s chief information officer. “Incorporating technology like the Google Assistant’s interpreter mode will help us break down barriers, provide a worry-free travel experience, and make travel more accessible to all.”

The airline has not confirmed if there will be a wider rollout into global lounges, but given how simple and intuitive the process of using the interpreter mode on Google Nest Hub devices is, we’re sure it would be a welcome decision for many traveling with the company.

You can use any of the following 29 languages to get basic conversations flowing with the Google Assistant interpreter mode:

Arabic

Bengali

Burmese

Cambodian (also called Khmer)

Czech

Danish

Dutch

English

Estonian

Filipino (Tagalog)

Finnish

French

German

Greek

Gujarati

Hindi

Hungarian

Indonesian

Italian

Japanese

Javanese

Kannada

Korean

Malayalam

Marathi

Nepali

Mandarin

Norwegian

Polish

Portuguese

Romanian

Russian

Sinhala

Slovak

Spanish

Sudanese

Swedish

Tamil

Telugu

Thai

Turkish

Ukrainian

Urdu

Vietnamese

Hopefully, we’ll see more airlines utilizing the power of the Google Assistant to make global travel that bit more seamless.

