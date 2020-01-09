Since launching in mid-November, Google has trialed a number of ways to communicate with subscribers. From daily community updates to “Savepoints,” the latest is an email newsletter with the first January Stadia update released today.

With a “Your January Stadia update is here” subject, Google starts by noting what free games are available to claim for Stadia Pro subscribers. Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Thumper are highlighted for this month with Google also referencing the other three still available from previous months: Destiny 2: The Collection, Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition, and SAMURAI SHODOWN.

Meanwhile, the January Stadia update highlights recent additions like Borderlands 3, Darksiders Genesis, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

The newsletter ends with a small treat of sorts to “thank you for being one of our Founders.” The “Stadia cheer” that usually opens or closes out all game trailers and advertising is available to “Claim now.” Clicking opens the 5-second clip that you can download and use as a ringtone.

With this cheer, Google is emulating Nintendo’s now-iconic Switch click and the Xbox boot-up chime. Interestingly, this “special” tribute is just for Founders. It’s unclear whether Premiere Edition buyers and Buddy Pass users received the same January Stadia update newsletter.

https://9to5google.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2020/01/stadia-cheer-ringtone.wav

Email is likely the best way for Google to communicate to most casual gamers that don’t follow the barrage of forums of social media updates. It’s also the most user-facing in that it just highlights what most people care about — games.

Community updates on Reddit went from daily to weekly, though there hasn’t been one in ages given the absence of any new developments over the holidays. Meanwhile, Stadia Savepoints are recaps that come at month’s end.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: