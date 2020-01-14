Last year, Google made YouTube’s Home tab more manageable by adding a carousel of personalized topics. YouTube for iOS today is adding filters in the Subscriptions feed to better sort through your videos.

This is a big boost for people that primarily use the Subscriptions tab to find videos to watch. Underneath stories from subscribed creators, there is a new carousel with six topics and a settings shortcut. Everything is in reverse chronological order.

In testing, YouTube found that these Subscriptions filters “encouraged more subscribers to come to their subs feed daily to look for new updates.” It is optional, with the app defaulting to “All.”

This feature is currently rolling out on the YouTube app for iOS, and will come to Android “in the future.”

