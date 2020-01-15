Google Pixelbook Go is now available in the UK from £629

Google’s Pixelbook Go has some flaws, but overall it quickly became one of our favorite Chromebooks ever to hit the market. If you’ve been over in the UK eagerly waiting to purchase a Pixelbook Go, your day has come.

Available today through the Google Store, John Lewis, and Curry’s, the Pixelbook Go has officially landed in the United Kingdom. The laptop is the same hardware you’d find in the US, but with some tweaks to the keyboard. The updated UK layout is here and matches what you’d usually see on a Chrome OS keyboard in the region.

The base model Pixelbook Go in the UK is identical to what you’d get in the States with an Intel Core m3, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage with a Full HD (1080p) display. As we mentioned in our review, that configuration performs admirably. As you’d expect, the Core i5 and i7 models are also available with prices increasing for each version.

Pricing for the Pixelbook Go starts at £629 and jumps to £829 for the Core i5/8GB model, £949 for i5/16GB, and £1,329 for i7/16GB/4K. As in other regions, only the “Just Black” model is currently available.

