ASUS is no stranger to the Chrome OS world, and today the company has announced a new wired keyboard with a UK layout for Chromebooks and Chromeboxes.

Available now, this wired keyboard and mouse combo helps to bridge a gap in Chrome OS accessories. While most Chromebooks sold in the UK have a UK keyboard layout, dedicated external keyboards with that layout are not exactly easy to find.

This affordable option from ASUS connects to your device using USB-A and is a completely full-size keyboard including a number pad. Since it’s a dedicated Chrome OS keyboard, there’s no Windows or Mac keys, with the layout instead including Search and Lock buttons.

Pricing for this new wired UK keyboard for Chrome OS lands at £29.99 directly from ASUS’ website.

The company explains in an email that other regional layouts including the US are expected to arrive at a later date. Notably, ASUS previously sold a wireless Chrome OS keyboard and mouse bundle in the States, but it’s no longer for sale. For those looking for an affordable attachment to their Chromebox or Chromebook, this is a welcome product.

