Stadia games: ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ delayed until September

Without a doubt, the one game that more people have been hyped for, on Google Stadia and beyond, than any other this year is Cyberpunk 2077. Unfortunately, the game’s developers have just announced a major delay to Cyberpunk 2077’s release date.

As the name suggests, Cyberpunk 2077 is set in a dystopian version of the year 2077 in which technology has violently overrun humanity’s way of life. Between the gorgeous setting of “Night City,” the fantastic imagining of what tech can be 50 years from now, and the inclusion of Keanu Reeves, it’s no surprise that hopes have been excessively high for this game.

Back at E3 last year, Cyberpunk 2077 was given a release date of April 2020 along with a confirmation that the futuristic game would be coming to Google’s at-least-somewhat futuristic gaming platform Stadia.

Today, the game’s developers, CD Projekt Red — best known for their monumental contribution to gaming with The Witcher series — have taken to Twitter to share the unfortunate news of Cyberpunk 2077’s delay.

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020

According to the statement, the Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed until September 17, 2020, primarily to give the team “more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing” the Night City experience. The delay comes just days after the announcement of a similar delay for Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake and fellow Google Stadia title Marvel’s Avengers.

No launch date was ever given for the Google Stadia version of Cyberpunk 2077, leading some to believe that it would not launch at the same time as other platforms. With any luck, this delay will help push the Stadia launch to be simultaneous.

