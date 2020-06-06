One of the biggest new titles coming to Google Stadia this year is Cyberpunk 2077. The game was originally slated to come to current consoles and PCs in April, but a pretty significant delay pushed the title back to September. As a result of that and placement on the game’s site, Cyberpunk 2077 was expected to arrive on Stadia at the same time as other platforms, but that’s not the case.

For the past several weeks, CDPR’s official site for Cyberpunk 2077 has directly confirmed the game’s new release date of September 27th, 2020. Proudly underneath that date and a pre-order button, the site lists out Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Google Stadia support. Any logical person would assume that means Stadia would be getting a launch at the same time as everyone else.

Well, apparently not.

The folks over at StadiaSource noted in a recent press release from CDPR, it’s clear that Google Stadia won’t see the game arrive simultaneously. Rather, it will debut by the “end of the year.” That could mean a delay of up to 3 months!

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on 17 September 2020 for the PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. By the end of the year the game will also make its debut on Google Stadia. Further information can be found on the game’s official website and on its Facebook and Twitter profiles.

It’s unclear why Stadia is being delayed specifically, but I’d guess it’s just a matter of priorities for the developer. Stadia is still a pretty small platform compared to the likes of PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Still, one would hope that a larger delay of 5 months would give the developers time to sort things out for Stadia and get its release lined up with the rest. Originally, a slight delay on Stadia would have been perfectly understandable, but now it feels a bit ridiculous. Given this is one of the most anticipated AAA titles in years, this is a huge shame for Stadia fans.

More on Google Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: