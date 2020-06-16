While many use Google Stadia to enjoy the benefits of the free monthly games from Stadia Pro, buying games keeps them in your library even when your Stadia Pro membership lapses. Starting today, Google Stadia is offering steep discounts on some of its best games including Borderlands 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Since launch, Google Stadia has been amassing a collection of AAA game titles, all of which greatly benefit from Stadia’s ability to play games directly from the cloud without downloading. Coinciding with today’s release of The Elder Scrolls Online, the Google Stadia store is running a Pro-exclusive sale on many of its most popular titles.

Excitingly, these prices will also stack with the one-time $10 coupon that Google recently offered to everyone who has ever had a Stadia Pro account.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for $20.00 USD

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Stadia Ultimate Edition for $39.60 USD

Borderlands 3 for $30 USD

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition for $40 USD

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition for $50 USD

Borderlands 3 Season Pass for $39.99 USD

Just Dance 2020 for $20 USD

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition for $59.99 USD

The Crew 2- Deluxe Edition for $18 USD

The Crew 2 -Season Pass for $20 USD

The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition for $30 USD

The Division 2: Warlords of New York Expansion for $22.49 USD

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for $10 USD

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition for $39.60 USD

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Year 1 Pass for $20 USD

Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition for $16 USD

Trials Rising Expansion for $10 USD

If your free trial of Stadia Pro has expired, you’re still in luck. The Stadia store also has a set of sales for non-Pro members. That said, for many of the deals, you’d save more money by picking up a $10 Stadia Pro account and getting the Pro deal. For example, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition is currently $60 without Pro and only $39.60 with a Pro membership.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Stadia Ultimate Edition for $60.00 USD

Borderlands 3 for $40.19 US

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition for $53.59 USD

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition for $66.99 USD

Just Dance 2020 for $25 USD

The Crew 2: Deluxe Edition for $30 USD

The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition for $40.19 USD

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition for $60.00 USD

Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition for $20 USD

