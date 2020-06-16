While many use Google Stadia to enjoy the benefits of the free monthly games from Stadia Pro, buying games keeps them in your library even when your Stadia Pro membership lapses. Starting today, Google Stadia is offering steep discounts on some of its best games including Borderlands 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2.
Since launch, Google Stadia has been amassing a collection of AAA game titles, all of which greatly benefit from Stadia’s ability to play games directly from the cloud without downloading. Coinciding with today’s release of The Elder Scrolls Online, the Google Stadia store is running a Pro-exclusive sale on many of its most popular titles.
Excitingly, these prices will also stack with the one-time $10 coupon that Google recently offered to everyone who has ever had a Stadia Pro account.
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for $20.00 USD
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Stadia Ultimate Edition for $39.60 USD
- Borderlands 3 for $30 USD
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition for $40 USD
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition for $50 USD
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass for $39.99 USD
- Just Dance 2020 for $20 USD
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition for $59.99 USD
- The Crew 2- Deluxe Edition for $18 USD
- The Crew 2 -Season Pass for $20 USD
- The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition for $30 USD
- The Division 2: Warlords of New York Expansion for $22.49 USD
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for $10 USD
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition for $39.60 USD
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Year 1 Pass for $20 USD
- Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition for $16 USD
- Trials Rising Expansion for $10 USD
If your free trial of Stadia Pro has expired, you’re still in luck. The Stadia store also has a set of sales for non-Pro members. That said, for many of the deals, you’d save more money by picking up a $10 Stadia Pro account and getting the Pro deal. For example, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition is currently $60 without Pro and only $39.60 with a Pro membership.
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Stadia Ultimate Edition for $60.00 USD
- Borderlands 3 for $40.19 US
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition for $53.59 USD
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition for $66.99 USD
- Just Dance 2020 for $25 USD
- The Crew 2: Deluxe Edition for $30 USD
- The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition for $40.19 USD
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition for $60.00 USD
- Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition for $20 USD
