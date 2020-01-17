Friday’s best deals include the Samsung Tab S5e at $350, Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4, and Anker’s latest releases. Head below for all that and more in this 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e gets first price cut

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 64GB Android Tablet for $350. Normally selling for $400, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e tablet features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, up to 14 hours of battery life per charge for all-day usage, and face unlocking technology. It comes backed by 64GB of internal storage, and if that’s not enough, microSD card support allows for easy expansion. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 tracks heart rate and more

Amazon is currently offering the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Wear OS Fitness Tracker for $33. Typically selling for $49, today’s offer is good for an over 31% discount and comes within $4 of the all-time set back on Singles Day in November.

Featuring up to 20-days of battery life per charge, Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4 sports heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and can keep tabs on a variety of other fitness-related stats. With a water-resistant design, this fitness tracker can tag along while swimming and more. Plus, there’s a 0.95-inch color AMOLED display for showcasing the time and your daily progress. In our hands-on review, we deemed it “the best smart fitness band on the market.”

Anker’s new power banks

Anker is rolling into the weekend with a fresh Amazon sale, headlined by its 10000mAh USB-C PD Battery for $31. That’s down from the usual $42 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. These power banks differ from Anker’s other offerings with special colorings that match the latest smartphones on the market. You’ll also get 10000mAh worth of power, USB-C PD and A ports, plus a bundled cable. An ideal companion for iPhones, Android devices, or even iPads. Check out the entire sale here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Drop Panda Headphones Review: Best wireless option for audiophiles? [Video]

Behind the scenes at CES 2020: Hands-on with the best tech from Vegas [Video]

Best budget on-camera monitor at Amazon: Is the Feelworld F5 worth it? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: