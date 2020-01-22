Over the past several years, Google has been adding a bookmarking feature to all of Search. “Collections” is getting a prominent launch by being elevated to its own Google app tab on Android.

When opening Discover articles or Search results, the browser window has long featured a bookmark icon in the top-right corner that lets you store a link. Other content types include places in Google Maps, movies, and TV shows. In the past, all those bookmarks could be found in the “Collections” view located under the “More” tab.

Search is now elevating Collection to its own tab — replacing the sparingly used “Recents” — in the bottom bar. Google has also redesigned the page, starting with a new carousel of “Suggested collections” to create “from your recent activity.” Google cites AI that “groups similar pages” based on interests. These suggestions are currently only available in US English and coming to other languages and regions “over time.”

“My collections” is next with another carousel showing all your “recently added items” and then a list of all created groupings and presets like favorite pages, places, and “Want to go.”

You can create a new one in the top-right corner with Google providing suggestions to “find more” sites, images, products, and related searches. You can collaborate on Collections with the option to let others add to your board, or just view.

“Collections” is also available on mobile Search in the navigation drawer found on google.com. Google wants this feature to “make it easier to jump back into your task without digging through your search history.”

The Google Search Collections tab began appearing for some over the weekend. We first spotted it A/B tested in October.

