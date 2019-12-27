Keeping track of what you’re watching is harder than ever in the golden age of television and various streaming services. Google is adding a built-in “Watchlist” to Search that lets you quickly bookmark movies and TV shows.

This functionality is currently only available on mobile through the web or Google app for Android and iOS. A piece of content’s Knowledge Panel includes a new card — underneath trailers and stills — with a “Watched it?” checkmark and “Watchlist” bookmark icon. Movies still in theaters also get a “Get tickets” button that switches to the “Showtimes” tab.

The first action is straightforward and changes the text to “Watched,” while “Watchlist” creates a save. This is directly tied to Google’s broader bookmarking feature than spans across Search, Maps, and the web.

It creates a new “Watchlist” collection that features cover art for the film or show. From the Search results page, Google will note what’s “Also on your watchlist.” “View all” generates a search on the web (“my watchlist”) or opens the appropriate section in the Google app, where lists can be shared. The latter view is more useful by showing the release date underneath posters.

The watchlist looks to be widely rolling out over the past several days. This is according to reports today, and several devices we checked this morning. There currently does not appear to be a way to browse what you’ve “Watched.” Meanwhile, another tap will remove the bookmark.

Google Search’s watchlist for movies and TV is quite straightforward and just an optimization of Collections. While basic, it’s useful and — more importantly — right there to use.

