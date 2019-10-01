The Google app has long had a built-in bookmarking feature to save links, images, and places found through Search. An update is rolling out today on Android that redesigns the interface, and prominently elevates it to the bottom bar.

The “Collections” page was previously accessible from the Google app’s “More” tab. For some, it’s now the fourth tab in the bottom bar — replacing “Recent.” We first spotted this new position in the Google app and Collections redesign in late July.

Besides elevated placement, the Collections page gains a slightly tweaked UI. Gone is the carousel of “Last added items,” though some users have a “Suggested” section to “Create collections from your recent activity” in Search. Below is a list of your Pinterest-esque boards with larger cover images at the right. Default groupings include Favorite pages, images, and places, with items ordered by date.

Custom ones can be created by tapping the “New” button — featuring Google’s four-color plus sign — in the top-right corner. Once generated, the app prompts how you can “Look for the bookmark across Google to add what you like.” There’s also a “Start your search” shortcut or “Find more” FAB that slides up a panel of “Similar to what you’ve added” and other search terms.

Current

Collections can be shared with others via links. The two options include a “View only” or “Contributor” URL. The Sharing page notes how many followers there are.

The Google app’s Collections redesign began rolling out this evening to some beta users. It’s not yet widely available, with those that have the redesign enabled also seeing a new interface on google.com/collections.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

