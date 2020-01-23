LastPass is my password manager of choice, and recently, the company caused some confusion by accidentally deleting its Chrome extension. Rest assured, though, the extension should be restored any time now.

Explained on Twitter (via ReviewGeek), LastPass somehow removed its own extension from the Chrome Web Store by accident earlier this week. We’re not sure how this happened, and LastPass isn’t offering up any details, but the company says it’s working with Google to resolve things.

Luckily, this is only an inconvenience. No data was leaked as LastPass was quick to respond and confirm that this issue doesn’t affect the encryption of passwords at all. All decryption takes place on the user’s end.

If you already had the LastPass extension installed, it shouldn’t have disappeared as a result of this accidental removal. This only affects those who are trying to install the extension for the first time, as until things are patched up, links to the extension’s store page still lead to a 404 error.

The LastPass extension in the Chrome Web Store was accidentally removed by us and we are working with the Google team to restore it ASAP. You can still access your Vault by signing in on our website. Thank you for your understanding and patience in the meantime. — LastPass Status (@LastPassStatus) January 22, 2020

There’s no timeline currently for when the extension will return to the store, but a LastPass support page is offering live updates of progress on restoring the extension. Currently, LastPass is just waiting on Google’s approval. We’ll update this post whenever things are fixed.

