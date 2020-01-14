Google tweaks Word Clock to be more colorful on Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max

- Jan. 14th 2020 5:09 pm PT

0

When you’re not using the Nest Hub for household smarts, it’s designed to blend into the background of any setting. This naturally comes with the option for users to choose how they want their idle Hub to present itself, and the device’s ‘Word Clock’ screen tends to be a popular choice. It would seem that Google has pushed an update to the Word Clock that alters its color scheme, bringing a more vibrant appearance to the previously black-and-white layout.

A Redditor first spotted the color shift on their Nest Hub last night, providing a look at the new Portal-esque blue and orange design. These colors are reflected on the light variant of Word Clock, and we were able to reproduce this screen on one of our Nest Hubs as well. In the light variant, the first two lines display in blue, while the third line displays in orange. The entire face rests on an off-white, yellowish background.

The clock face also comes in a dark variant, which we found to have been tweaked as well. A much more understated inversion of the light one, the dark clock face has hours showing in a soft pink and minutes showing in light blue. The background of this variant is a cool navy that appears black at lower brightnesses.

 

What’s curious about this sudden change is that it has only been applied to the Word Clock face, while the rest of the faces remain in grayscale (sans the Analog Clock, which has blue components). The Google Home app does not reflect the new color scheme in its settings either, still displaying the old version. It would be interesting to see a future setting that allows for custom color schemes, but since the current implementation is merely displaying an HTML page, it would require deeper integration.

 

If you have yet to see the new Word Clock design on your Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max, try restarting it from the Google Home app (which will force it to fetch it again). If that doesn’t help, you may need to enroll in the Preview Program under your Hub’s settings.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Assistant smart displays

Google Assistant smart displays
Google Nest Hub

Google Nest Hub

About the Author

Ryan Kovatch's favorite gear

Google Home Max

Google Home Max

Engineered for fidelity, the Home Max is my favorite piece of tech. If you love music, this speaker is a must.
OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

The OnePlus 6T has been my daily driver since 2018, and it has yet to fail me. I highly recommend OnePlus devices.