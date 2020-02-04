9to5Google Daily 387: Google sends videos uploaded to Photos to strangers, YouTube generates $15B a year in ad revenue, plus more
- Google app 10.95 preps unified Assistant settings list, dark theme tweaks [APK Insight]
- Google rolls out new Assistant, Soli-powered Motion Sense to Pixel 4 in Japan
- Some Google Photos videos in ‘Takeout’ backups were sent to strangers last November
- Pixel 4 February update fixes video recording and Assistant bugs
- YouTube Music/Premium has 20 million paid subscribers, 2M for YouTube TV
- Alphabet reports Q4 2019 revenue of $46.07 billion, $15B/year YouTube ad revenue
- ‘Made by Google’ is a ‘multibillion-dollar revenue business,’ but Q4 2019 hardware sales see decline
- Google has now paid out over $80 billion to Play Store developers
