Google app 10.95 preps unified Assistant settings list, dark theme tweaks [APK Insight]

The latest beta version of the Google app rolled out this evening with continued development on a handful of features that we’ve been tracking. Google app 10.95 provides our first look at Hey Google sensitivity and a unified Assistant settings list. There are also tweaks to the dark theme.

Hey Google sensitivity

Last month, our APK Insight detailed Assistant’s upcoming “hotword sensitivity” setting. Today, we enabled the privacy/customization feature in full with Google app 10.95. It starts with a list of your Assistant devices, and so far we’ve only had speakers appear. A slider with three notches lets you choose “Least sensitive (-1),” “Default,” or “Most sensitive (1),” with your choice also noted in the main view.

Assistant settings list

With version 10.93, we spotted “general settings for your Assistant.” It could be part of a broader preferences revamp that — at this stage of development — gets rid of the four tabs. Menus that normally appear in “You,” “Assistant,” and “Services” are grouped together in one long list.

It’s unclear whether this unified approach is better than the existing organization. As evidenced by “View more” and “View less” buttons, Google could be aiming to show a few key Assistant settings above the fold.

Google Discover

A string change sees the “Discover” tab in the Google app renamed to “Explore.” It’s not clear whether this is indicative of a rebrand for Google Discover, or whether Google is just tweaking the tab name. There are no active changes in Google app 10.95 right now.

Before <string name=”discover_tab_name”>Discover</string> After <string name=”discover_tab_name”>Explore</string>

Dark theme tweaks

One visual tweak that is live in Google app 10.95 sees the dark theme get an ever so slightly lighter shade of gray. This in turns makes the search field outline barely visible on the homepage.

