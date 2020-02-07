What do you think of the new Google Maps logo? [Poll]

This week, to celebrate its 15-year anniversary, Google gave Maps a refresh with a new app design and a new logo. Immediately after its announcement, Google started rolling out the Maps icon to all platforms and response has been… well, a bit mixed. What do you think of the new Google Maps logo?

Google’s latest change to the Maps logo is far from the first. Over the past 15 years, the service has had a few logos, but its most recent design has been around for quite a while. The previous icon for Maps used Google’s iconic “G” with green, blue, yellow, and red colors to simulate a small map and location pin.

That previous icon stood out from pretty much everything else Google uses currently, but the new one more closely matches Google’s other icons. With its multi-colored pin, the new Maps logo matches Assistant, Search, Home, One, Fit, Wear OS, and a few others.

However, this new setup isn’t appealing to everyone. Since the logo first debuted, I’ve seen a lot of criticism, especially on Twitter from users who noticed the app’s icon change on their phones. Personally, I’m on board with the change, and I think it’s a nice refresh. I think I preferred the old logo just a bit, but this new one isn’t bad in my eyes.

Still, we’d love to know what you think. Vote in the poll below and drop a comment to let us know what you think of the new Google Maps logo!

