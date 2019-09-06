Nokia 6.2 and 7.2 hands-on: Solid affordability [Video]

Even after a hands-on session, there is no denying that the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 are two very, very similar smartphones.

Without knowing you could easily confuse the two. Although, that isn’t a bad thing as they merge exceptional build quality and solid overall specs into a package that at under $400 might offer those with modest budgets a potential future option.

Considering that the competition in the budget space has really increased massively over the past 12 months thanks to Google’s own Pixel 3a line, Nokia consistently manages to offer high-quality, easily recommendable smartphones. The Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 seem to offer just enough of the ‘basics’ with great hardware and smooth software which makes them easy to recommend.

This is our hands-on with the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2.

Hardware & Design

Nokia and HMD Global has been killing the hardware side of things in recent years thanks to a combination of solid externals and what they state is a ‘Nordic’ design principle. That said, the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 do feel very utilitarian despite having an assured feel in the hand. I would call them ‘blocky’ but how you feel about that depends on your personal tastes.

Given that the design of both handsets is so similar, it is easy to get them confused with one another. The colors do help with that issue, but from the outside, you probably wouldn’t be able to tell unless you noticed some subtle details. The new matte colors of the Nokia 7.2 are not as outlandish as the multi-tonal colors we’re seeing from the like of Samsung and Huawei.

The inclusion of the dedicated Google Assistant button is not something I’ve had the opportunity to test previously, and I must admit I think in my use-case, I would find it particularly useful. For most other people, the button may become a bit frustrating if it can be activated from the lock screen.

Software & Performance

Running Android One clearly has substantial benefits on modest internals. While I was unable to really put the Nokia 6.2 and 7.2 through their paces, they both feel slick, smooth, and snappy. That wasn’t unexpected but given that there are tons of supposed high-end devices without the same sense of consistency in every area, it bodes well for the eventual buyer in my opinion.

While both devices currently run the Android Pie version of Android One, we were assured that Nokia will push the Android 10 update within the next “few months.” There will also be full support for OS updates for at least three years after release. Only the Pixel 3a and 3a XL can offer that support longevity in the US, which means both the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 could be a suitably priced competitor.

Camera

Triple camera setups are so ubiquitous now that even sub-$400 smartphones are getting the treatment, with the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 offering the same. The array on offer gives you plenty of scope to take a myriad of photos — and indeed video.

The new portrait mode effects are neat, as is the edge detection in this mode. For people that do like to tweak their images, the new lens effects might be a great way to add some extra character and flair to what has become a common feature on modern smartphones.

Images definitely look sharper on the Nokia 7.2 than they do on the Nokia 6.2. That said, during a hands-on session with poor lighting conditions, it’s really difficult to assess the overall quality of the camera setup. I’ve save that judgement for a full review.

Initial Verdict

While hands-on sessions are brief, you get a good grasp of what to expect ahead of the full release of a device. My time with the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 may have been fleeting but I see nothing that concerns me, only things that could see both handsets become solid options for just about everyone looking for a well-made, well-supported, and very affordable Android smartphone.

The price bump from the 6.2 to the 7.2 is probably justifiable thanks to the upgraded camera optics and sensor. My gut would be to recommend the €249 (approx $280) Nokia 7.2 over the €199 (approx $220) 6.2 simply due to the bump in RAM. It should offer you greater overall performance — although I still didn’t see anything to suggest that the Nokia 6.2 would perform badly at all.

