Samsung is going to take the stage at Unpacked this morning in San Francisco to unveil its latest flagship products, and you can watch the event livestream right here. The show kicks off at 2PM ET/11AM PT, but we’ll start live blogging with photos from the event space and the latest news around 9AM PT. Tune in below to watch Samsung announce the Galaxy S20, Z Flip, and more…

We already know a lot about the products Samsung is going to show off this morning during the livestream. There’s the Samsung Galaxy S20 (and its many variants), the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (the second of Samsung’s foldable portfolio), and some other things like the Galaxy Buds+ (Samsung’s answer to AirPods Pro), and potentially a new Galaxy Home.

The S20 and its siblings are pretty much your annual run-of-the-mill Samsung smartphone showing, packing all the latest and greatest specs into a form factor and build that you’re already familiar with for the most part. Even as early as a few weeks ago, we knew pretty much everything there is to know about these phones. There’s going to the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ (the bigger one), the S20 Ultra (the best one), and 5G variants thereof.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be the most interesting device to get attention today, if only because it has a form factor that’s unique and new. Following in the footsteps of the (seemingly botched?) launch of the Razr, the Galaxy Z Flip is going to be the second big foldable “hamburger” smartphone launch, following Samsung’s big debut last year with the Samsung Galaxy “hotdog” Fold.

As for the other things, well, there’s the Galaxy Buds+. And like everything else that Samsung is showing off this morning, they’re fully and completely leaked. As our Ben noted in his full roundup of what to expect this morning, the upgraded headphones aren’t a complete revamp, but they will seemingly deliver better audio performance, upgraded microphones, and significantly improved battery life too.

As mentioned, you can tune in to the livestream via Samsung’s YouTube channel above. We’ll be on the ground and keeping you updated on all the latest news about Samsung today, so check out our live blog.

