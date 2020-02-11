Considering how difficult it is to recommend the Mate 30 Pro to the general public without access to Google Mobile Services, Huawei has now confirmed that the device will go on sale in the UK from February 20.

The device is set to go on sale exclusively with Carphone Warehouse for £899. Huawei confirmed that pre-orders are now open for those that are happy to forgo access to the regular suite of Google apps and services.

Despite the original loophole that allowed you to sideload GMS within minutes of being closed, you can still have a fully functional Mate 30 Pro with some solid alternatives to popular Google apps. It’s unclear if there will be any pre-installed, but there are some solid alternatives if you are confident in giving your Google apps the boot — which is still pretty hard.

It’s also worth noting that you can get access to your commonly used apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, and more by using the Phone Clone app to transfer all your important data from another smartphone. We have used this with our own Mate 30 Pro review unit to transfer apps in conjunction with the Amazon Appstore.

To entice customers, the Carphone Warehouse is offering those who pre-order the Mate 30 Pro the fantastic Huawei Watch GT 2 — the 46mm Black Sport Edition —and a pair of the noise-canceling FreeBuds 3 in white. The promotion is limited while stocks last, so if you are interested, then you might want to hurry.

If you are based in the UK, you can register your interest in the Huawei Mate 30 Pro here.

