One of the biggest upgrades Samsung has made to the Galaxy S20 series is that every model supports 5G. In the US, we’re only getting the 5G versions of the Galaxy S20 and, as a result, Verizon won’t see the device for a little while because its network isn’t supported.

At launch, the Galaxy S20 series comes with both 5G and LTE-only variants, but in the US we’re not getting those LTE models. Importantly, though, the 5G models use two different types of 5G connectivity. With the S20+ and S20 Ultra, both Sub-6 and mmWave networks are supported.

With the smaller Galaxy S20, though, only the Sub-6 networks are supported. As a result, the smaller, most affordable (but still expensive) Galaxy S20 won’t support Verizon’s 5G network for a while (via The Verge). Specifically, Samsung says the S20 won’t launch on Verizon until the second quarter of this year, so at least a couple of months. In the meantime, the smaller S20 will be available on AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile.

In its press release, Verizon says:

The Galaxy S20 5G series taps into Verizon’s lightning-fast 5G Ultra Wideband network, as well as Verizon’s low-band 5G network, going live later this year. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband offers access to speeds that will change the way you use your smartphone for work, play and everything in between. Stay tuned for additional information and availability for the Galaxy S20 5G on Verizon.

