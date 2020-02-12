Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series starts at $999 — is that too much? [Poll]

Smartphone prices have been growing every single year, but $1,000 price tags don’t shock us as much anymore. This week, Samsung debuted the Galaxy S20 series with a premium price that starts at $999. The question is, is that too much?

Historically, the Galaxy S series has been Samsung’s most popular smartphone. This is the device that appeals to the masses and, in the US, is also the biggest competition to Apple’s iPhone in the high-end. Over the past few years, Samsung’s prices have crept up ever so slightly with the Galaxy S10 landing at $899.

Looking back before that, the Galaxy Note 9 was Samsung’s first device to cross the $999 barrier. At the time, Apple had just introduced the iPhone X and its $999 price tag a year before and, needless to say, a lot of Samsung fans weren’t happy despite all the Note brought to the table.

Even though we’re more accustomed to these huge prices on flagship phones in 2020, seeing Samsung start their mainstream device so high feels ever so slightly alarming. At least, that’s my view of it. Even Apple offers a flagship-tier device in its iPhone 11 that costs just $699. Plus, competitors like Google start at $799. As it stands now, the Galaxy S10 series is the only thing in that price range from Samsung, and we don’t know if the company plans to sell that beyond its current stock.

Plus, none of that is to even mention the price of the S20+ and S20 Ultra. The former costs $1,199 and the latter, $1,399. These are just not cheap phones, even with discounts or carrier payments.

So, with all of that in mind and your own opinion, is the Galaxy S20’s price too high? If you don’t, pre-orders open later this month.

Leave a comment below and let us know your thoughts and, of course, also vote in the poll embedded below.

Note: If you’re not seeing the poll, click here to access it directly. Some ad-blockers also cause polls not to show, so perhaps try whitelisting our domain.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: