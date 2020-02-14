Are you going to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip? [Poll]

Samsung’s second foldable hits the market today, and the new device gives us a lot to be excited about. So, are you going to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip?

At $1,380, the Galaxy Z Flip is one of the cheaper foldable phones you can actually buy, undercutting the Motorola Razr and costing much less than the Galaxy Fold. With that lower price tag, this device is a lot more compelling to average folks who might find the device appealing. On top of that, the durability improvements on the Flip are going to go a long way toward making this device and future foldables ready for real-life use.

The Galaxy Z Flip is a very appealing device in a lot of ways, and that’s part of the reason it’s already starting to sell out. While it’s not completely gone at the time of writing, early adopters are already depleting stock of the Galaxy Z Flip both online and in stores around the country. Granted, it seems like there wasn’t much stock available to begin with.

So, it might be a while before you can get your hands on a Galaxy Z Flip, but do you plan to buy it when it’s back in stock? I’m tempted by the Flip, but I can’t see it replacing my Pixel 4 XL as a daily driver just yet, mainly because I want a thinner device.

Note: If you’re not seeing the poll, click here to access it directly. Some ad blockers also cause polls not to show, so perhaps try whitelisting our domain.

More on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: