Even with the rush and amount of invested resources going into the S20 series launch, Samsung has now promptly delivered the February 2020 security patch for the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 — to match the recent S10, Note 9/10 updates.

We’re not sure what has happened to Samsung in recent months to really push them to speed up the rate at which they are cranking out device software updates — but long may it continue. The good news for those of you that still rock the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 is that the February 2020 patch is now available to download.

[Update 02/18]: The February patch is now also rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ (via SamMobile). Samsung being super quick with updates for its former flagship is greatly appreciated and brings firmware version G96xFXXS7DTAD which has been spotted rolling out in a number of European countries. Those of you in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands might want to check your System updates panel right now. It would be safe to assume that the update will probably be released in more markets soon.

Samsung has released firmware versions G95xFXXS7DTA6 for the Galaxy S8 and S8+, with reports of the update rolling out in Europe including Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, France, and Poland. For those of you with the Galaxy Note 8 in Europe, it has manifested as firmware version N950FXXS9DTA1 and is rolling out in Germany, Switzerland, Greece, Bulgaria, Italy, and France. In the US, the Note 8 patch is now rolling out for those on Sprint and T-Mobile and will come with firmware version N950USQS7DTA4 (via SamMobile).

The updates should be rolling out right now but may take some time to reach your device. If you have not yet received the February patch on your Galaxy Note 8 or S8/S8+, then it may be worthwhile manually checking your Settings > System updates panel and refreshing as this can often bump the latest OTA to your device.

Alternatively, if you have seen either of the updates on your device, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below.

