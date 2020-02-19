Wednesday’s best deals include Amazon’s 1-day Anker sale from $15, plus deals on ASUS smartphones, and various Chromebooks starting at $180. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon 1-day Anker sale from $15

Amazon is offering up to 30% off Anker multi-port chargers and accessories. Featuring everything from USB-C and Lightning cables to wall chargers, power strips, and the company’s PowerPort Atom charging station, you’ll definitely want to take a closer look at today’s sales event. This is a great opportunity to refresh your charging gear or grab some extra cables for your travel kit while you’re at it. The deals start from $15 and you’ll find our top picks right here.

Save $625 on the ASUS ROG Smartphone

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront offers the ASUS ROG 512GB Gaming Android Smartphone for $400. Down from its $1,025 going rate at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 60% discount and is a new all-time low on this configuration. For comparison, we’ve seen the 128GB version sell for $50 less just once before.

Centered around a 6-inch Full View AMOLED display, this smartphone packs 512GB of on-board storage as well as 8GB of RAM and two SIM card slots. On the back, you’ll find a dual-camera array comprised of an 8MP wide-angle and 12MP sensors. Unique to the ROG handset is a vapor-chamber cooling system and side-mounted USB-C port for pairing with various gaming accessories. Head over to our launch coverage for a closer look.

Chromebook deals from $180

Woot offers the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Convertible Chromebook for $280. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, this Chromebook originally sold for $599 and goes for $399 in new condition. Today’s deal is $60 less than the previous refurbished deal price and the lowest we’ve tracked.

HP’s convertible Chromebook offers a 2-in-1 design alongside a foldable 14-inch display. There’s 8GB worth of RAM plus a 64GB eMMC flash memory system for additional storage beyond the included Google Drive cloud capacity. Plus, 802.11ac Wi-Fi rounds out the list of better-than-usual Chromebook specs. You’ll find more deals here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Eufy HomeVac H11 Review: Discrete design for quick clean-ups [Video]

How to make your gaming headset microphone sound better for free [Video]

Anker Nebula Apollo Portable Projector Review: Pack a TV in your pocket [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: