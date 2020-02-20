This year’s I/O puzzle debuted in late January and was quickly solved to reveal that the 2020 developer conference will take place May 12-14. Google today opened the I/O 2020 ticket applications.

Like in recent years, Google is maintaining the price of general admission tickets at $1,150, while academic pricing remains $375. You have to be an active full-time student, professor, faculty, or staff member at a high school or college to be eligible for the latter pass.

The ticket application period starts today at 10AM and closes on February 25 at 5 p.m. PT. It involves listing your technical interests and detailing what you want to get out of I/O. Winners will be announced the next day.

The order in which ticket applications are received has no bearing on the final outcome — so no rush, you’ll have plenty of time to apply! Once the window closes, we’ll randomly select applicants from among all of the qualified applications and notify those selected via email on February 28th….

The Google I/O FAQ includes a warning about the coronavirus:

As of February 20, 2020, anyone is welcome to enter the ticket drawing. However, please keep in mind that current or future mandated travel restrictions may make it impossible to join the event in person. Please consult your local government guidance regarding coronavirus and travel restrictions. We will allow all I/O registrants to cancel their registration up to April 15, 2020, without financial penalty, so that travel decisions can be made based on what is best for the health and safety of all attendees. If you are not able to attend Google I/O, we will continue to offer livestream to join remotely.

Meanwhile, the I/O 2020 homepage is live today with this year’s conference themes:

Platforms : Utilize platforms that connect you to billions of users around the world.

: Utilize platforms that connect you to billions of users around the world. Grow & Earn : Acquire and engage new users; grow meaningful monetization streams.

: Acquire and engage new users; grow meaningful monetization streams. Building on Mobile : Apply infrastructure and services to take your mobile apps to the next level.

: Apply infrastructure and services to take your mobile apps to the next level. Beyond Mobile: Expand onto new screens and push the limits of what’s possible.

Google I/O 2020 starts on Tuesday, May 12 and runs until Thursday, May 14 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

