SanDisk 400GB microSD card

Newegg offers the SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC Card with Adapter for $50. That’s down from the regular up to $60 price tag, is right at the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon in recent months, and the lowest we can find.

SanDisk is known as one of the best storage manufacturers out there, making today’s deal all the more notable. These cards are rated at transfer speeds up to 100MB/s and include a 10-year warranty. Ships with a bundled SD card adapter.

Save $625 on the ASUS ROG Smartphone

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront offers the ASUS ROG 512GB Gaming Android Smartphone for $400. Down from its $1,025 going rate at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 60% discount and is a new all-time low on this configuration. For comparison, we’ve seen the 128GB version sell for $50 less just once before.

Centered around a 6-inch Full View AMOLED display, this smartphone packs 512GB of onboard storage as well as 8GB of RAM and two SIM card slots. On the back, you’ll find a dual-camera array comprised of an 8MP wide-angle and 12MP sensors. Unique to the ROG handset is a vapor-chamber cooling system and side-mounted USB-C port for pairing with various gaming accessories. Head over to our launch coverage for a closer look.

Chromebook deals from $180

Woot offers the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Convertible Chromebook for $280. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, this Chromebook originally sold for $599 and goes for $399 in new condition. Today’s deal is $60 less than the previous refurbished deal price and the lowest we’ve tracked.

HP’s convertible Chromebook offers a 2-in-1 design alongside a foldable 14-inch display. There’s 8GB worth of RAM plus a 64GB eMMC flash memory system for additional storage beyond the included Google Drive cloud capacity. Plus, 802.11ac Wi-Fi rounds out the list of better-than-usual Chromebook specs. You’ll find more deals here.

Moto One Action from $180

Amazon is currently offering the Motorola Moto One Action 128GB Android Smartphone from $180. Down from $350, today’s offer saves you up to $170, beats our previous mention by as much as $70, and marks a new all-time low.

Featuring a 6.3-inch CinemaVision display, Motorola powers its new Moto One with an octa-core processor. Around back, you’ll find a triple camera system comprised of 5MP depth, 12MP wide-angle, and 16MP sensors. Other notable features include 128GB of storage, Dolby Audio, and more. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Save $30 on Samsung Galaxy Fit

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Fit Smartwatch for $69 in both black and white styles. Having dropped from $99, today’s offer is a few cents under our previous mention and brings the price down to the second-best offer we’ve seen all-time.

Featuring an AMOLED display, Samsung has packed everything from heart rate monitoring to smartphone notifications into Galaxy Fit alongside up to a full week of battery life per charge. It’s also water-resistant up to 50-meters and can automatically track workouts. Learn more in our hands-on review.

