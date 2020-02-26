Google Translate may not always give a perfect translation between different tongues, but it’s still a tool millions of people rely on daily. Today, Google is announcing that Translate is adding five new languages, it’s first expansion in the past few years.

Starting today, Google Translate supports five new languages — Kinyarwanda, Odia (Oriya), Tatar, Turkmen, and Uyghur. These languages are spoken in Rwanda, Odisha, modern Tatarstan/Siberia, Turkmenistan, and Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of Western China respectively with over 75 million speakers worldwide combined.

Google says that these new languages support both text and website translations, with Kinyarwanda, Tatar, and Uyghur specifically supporting virtual keyboard input. In the GIF below, Google translates the phrase “Enable everyone, everywhere to understand the world and express themselves across languages.”

With this latest addition, Translate supports 108 languages in total.

