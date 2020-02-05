Google Translate is a very powerful tool, and a popular app on both Android devices and iOS, too. Now, it looks like Google is finally rolling out dark mode support for Google Translate on both platforms.

With Google Translate v6.5, some users are reporting dark mode on Android devices. This seems to be a server-side switch, as we’ve been unable to spot the dark theme live on our devices following the update. Support for dark mode in Translate on Android has been a long time coming, as we spotted evidence of the feature last year.

With that in mind, though, the dark mode here is a bit strange compared to a lot of Google’s other dark themes. The gray background in use is different from some of Google’s other themes, and some of the text colors seem a bit off.

So far, the Android rollout of Google Translate’s dark mode seems very limited, as we’re only seeing one confirmed report of the rollout from a user in Poland. If you’re seeing the rollout on your device, let us know in the comments!

Beyond Android, Google Translate has also picked up this dark theme on iOS. In the latest update available in the App Store, the dark theme for Translate is widely available for all iOS 13 users. It respects the system theme and looks mostly identical to what we’re seeing on Android, but a bit more polished off.

Thanks RKBD!

