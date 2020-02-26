It’s 2020 and the headphone jack has basically died every death it could. After Apple quite literally pulled the plug from its iPhone 7, holdouts in the Android market have also been dropping support. Now, the only major “flagship” phone left with a headphone jack is the LG V60 ThinQ. Would you buy from LG to keep your headphone jack?

It’s no secret that LG’s efforts in the mobile space have not been all that successful lately. If you look at carrier stores nowadays, you’ll often find that LG phones are often overlooked where, just a few years ago, the brand was prominently featured across all four major US carriers.

Still, one thing LG has had going for it these past few years is the headphone jack. Not only does LG actually still keep that “feature” around, but it enhances it with a proper DAC behind it to offer even audiophiles a great listening experience. There are a few other brands that offer a headphone jack on their latest flagships — Sony comes to mind — but now that Samsung has ditched it, choices are really limited.

You can read our launch coverage for more details, but the LG V60 ThinQ is a pretty well-equipped flagship for 2020. It’s got a 6.8-inch OLED display with support for dual-screens, a Snapdragon 865, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, USB-C, three rear cameras, and a huge 5,000 mAh battery to top things off. Plus, it’s looking like this will be one of the few flagships costing under $1,000!

Though, there are some things that remain fresh in mind with LG, too. The company’s track record for software updates remains muddy and it just seems like they can’t get a win when it comes to things like the camera. Still, if the headphone jack is what’s most important to you, it’s basically the only major option left.

So, will you buy an LG V60 ThinQ for the sake of a headphone jack? Vote in the poll below and drop a comment below too!

