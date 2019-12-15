$299 Pixel 3a, $449 Pixel Slate bundle back on Google Store

- Dec. 15th 2019 1:04 am PT

0
You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

With 10 days to Christmas, many retailers are readying their final waves of sales. The Google Store today brought back the $299-$379 Pixel 3a, while discounted Pixel Slate bundles are back though currently out of stock.

The affordable Pixel mid-ranger now starts at $299, while the larger 6-inch model is $379 following the $100 discount. Both phones are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

There is a 12.2 MP camera on the back and 8 MP front-facer. This week’s Pixel Feature Drop introduced a slew of new features. The Pixel 3a has a 3,000 mAh battery, while the 3a XL is 3,700 mAh. Colors available include Clearly White, Just Black, and Purple-ish. This family was last discounted for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The $299 Pixel 3a is only available until December 20, 2019 at 11:59pm PT.

Meanwhile, Google is also bringing back the $350 Pixel Slate discount on all models. The Core m3/8GB/64GB is $449, i5/8GB/128GB is $649, and i7/16GB/256GB is $1,249. The Chrome OS tablets are again getting bundled with a free Pixelbook Pen ($99), and Pixel Slate Keyboard ($199) or Brydge G-Type Keyboard ($159.99).

Oddly, as of Sunday morning, all models are “Out of stock.” That said, the offer is valid until December 30th and hopefully supply is replenished.

Google is also giving Verizon subscribers a $300 discount on the Pixel 4 that will be dispersed as cellular bill credit over 24 months. Additionally, there’s free 2-day shipping until Friday.

9to5Google Gift Guide:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Google Store

Google Store
Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a

About the Author