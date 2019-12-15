$299 Pixel 3a, $449 Pixel Slate bundle back on Google Store

With 10 days to Christmas, many retailers are readying their final waves of sales. The Google Store today brought back the $299-$379 Pixel 3a, while discounted Pixel Slate bundles are back though currently out of stock.

The affordable Pixel mid-ranger now starts at $299, while the larger 6-inch model is $379 following the $100 discount. Both phones are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

There is a 12.2 MP camera on the back and 8 MP front-facer. This week’s Pixel Feature Drop introduced a slew of new features. The Pixel 3a has a 3,000 mAh battery, while the 3a XL is 3,700 mAh. Colors available include Clearly White, Just Black, and Purple-ish. This family was last discounted for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The $299 Pixel 3a is only available until December 20, 2019 at 11:59pm PT.

Meanwhile, Google is also bringing back the $350 Pixel Slate discount on all models. The Core m3/8GB/64GB is $449, i5/8GB/128GB is $649, and i7/16GB/256GB is $1,249. The Chrome OS tablets are again getting bundled with a free Pixelbook Pen ($99), and Pixel Slate Keyboard ($199) or Brydge G-Type Keyboard ($159.99).

Oddly, as of Sunday morning, all models are “Out of stock.” That said, the offer is valid until December 30th and hopefully supply is replenished.

Google is also giving Verizon subscribers a $300 discount on the Pixel 4 that will be dispersed as cellular bill credit over 24 months. Additionally, there’s free 2-day shipping until Friday.

