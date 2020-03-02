Last Friday, it emerged that a Googler in Zurich tested positive for COVID-19. An employee in Dublin today has come down with “flu-like symptoms,” and Google is exercising an “abundance of caution” due to the coronavirus by instructing staff to work from home on Tuesday.

According to Adrian Weckler of the Irish Independent, Google Ireland is taking the precautionary measure of having Dublin teams work from home tomorrow. This is in response to an individual coming down with flu-like symptoms. However, it’s important to note that this has not been confirmed to be COVID-19. So far, Ireland only has one coronavirus case.

The Dublin office serves as Google’s European Union headquarters, and home to 8,000 employees as of late 2018.

Set in booming Silicon Docks (the Irish equivalent of Silicon Valley), our campus is home to a diverse community of Googlers who hail from over 60 different nationalities. Our sales teams play critical roles in supporting over 100 markets, while our engineering team is responsible for our fleet of data centers across Europe — which are among the most energy efficient in the world.

For Google, tomorrow serves as a test on whether it “can perform at full capacity in case of an extended period.” Likely serving as a case study for other sites globally, it comes as the number of coronavirus cases have spiked over the weekend in both the United States and around the world.

Google Ireland: “We continue to take precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of our workforce, and as part of that effort we have asked our Dublin teams to work from home tomorrow.” — Adrian Weckler (@adrianweckler) March 2, 2020

Last week, Google canceled an internal marketing and sales meeting that would have seen thousands of employees gather in Las Vegas. Following the postponement of the Games Developers Conference, Google announced a digital experience in its place to make Cloud, Android, and Stadia-related announcements.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: