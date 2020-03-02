The second Pixel Feature Drop is here and it brings a ton of new features with it, including one for Google Pay. Alongside the new “Cards and Passes” power menu option, Google Pay on select Pixel devices can add flight boarding passes using nothing more than a screenshot.

Google is making Pay a whole lot more powerful when it comes to the boarding pass for your flight. Starting with Google Pixel 3, 3a, and 4, you can simply take a screenshot of your boarding pass and its barcode and then add it to Google Pay.

After a boarding pass has been added to Google Pay using this method, Google will send you real-time flight updates on the day of your flight and you’ll be able to access the pass using the new power menu too.

To date only a handful of airlines have added support for Google Pay — where most support Apple Pay — so this functionality is very much appreciated. With Google taking over the process, it gives the user a lot more flexibility. Though, it’s a bit annoying that users will need to know about this feature rather than just tap a single button in the airline’s app or confirmation email.

When will this be available? Unfortunately, Google only says that it will be rolling out “gradually,” so it’ll probably be a little while to hit supported Pixel devices. Even then, it’s completely unknown if/when other Android devices will get this awesome feature.

