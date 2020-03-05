Here’s something that will surely shock you. Samsung is working on its next Galaxy Note — probably called the Galaxy Note 20 — and now we’re getting reports it will ship with 128GB of storage in its base model.

SamMobile reports from sources familiar with Samsung’s plans that the Galaxy Note 20 will have a base model with 128GB of storage.

This may not seem surprising, given the Galaxy S20 series just debuted with 128GB as its base tier — and its only option on some models — but it’s surprising that Samsung is opting for this, looking at last year’s model. Looking at both the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+, Samsung shipped both devices with 256GB of storage as the base tier and 512GB available on the Note 10+.

It seems odd Samsung would downgrade its enthusiast-focused device a year later, but perhaps it’s a cost-cutting measure? There’s little other explanation here, especially seeing as Samsung is pushing memory-hungry features such as 8K video on its latest devices. This news does bode well too for the presence of a microSD card slot, something last year’s smaller Note 10 lacked.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: