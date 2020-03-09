As you’d expect, a series of Samsung device including the Galaxy S20 series, have now gained Netflix HD and HDR10 certification.

The fact that Samsung makes arguably the best displays on the market, this is no real surprise. But as we consume more and more media on our smartphones, quality and consistency are no doubt a core selling point for subscription services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Netflix isn’t always the fastest to update its own HD and HDR10-compatibility pages, but the recently released S20 series is now confirmed as supporting HDR10 content from the streaming platform.

According to the updated list (via Android Police), the following Samsung devices all now officially — as most will have already supported the feature — support HDR10 video playback on Netflix:

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

On top of that, Netflix has also updated the HD support pages for a number of devices, with tons of Samsung smartphones and tablets being added:

Samsung Galaxy Tab A

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0

Samsung Galaxy Tab A with S Pen

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy A9

Samsung Galaxy A10e

Samsung Galaxy A30s

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A60

Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A70s

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung Galaxy M10s

Samsung Galaxy M21

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy XCover 4s

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

The substantial list highlights just how many smartphones Samsung has released in recent months. Our quick math puts that at 32 new Samsung devices “officially” supporting Netflix in HD and a further 11 in HDR10.

