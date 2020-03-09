As you’d expect, a series of Samsung device including the Galaxy S20 series, have now gained Netflix HD and HDR10 certification.
The fact that Samsung makes arguably the best displays on the market, this is no real surprise. But as we consume more and more media on our smartphones, quality and consistency are no doubt a core selling point for subscription services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Netflix isn’t always the fastest to update its own HD and HDR10-compatibility pages, but the recently released S20 series is now confirmed as supporting HDR10 content from the streaming platform.
According to the updated list (via Android Police), the following Samsung devices all now officially — as most will have already supported the feature — support HDR10 video playback on Netflix:
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
- Samsung Galaxy Fold
- Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
On top of that, Netflix has also updated the HD support pages for a number of devices, with tons of Samsung smartphones and tablets being added:
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A with S Pen
- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy A9
- Samsung Galaxy A10e
- Samsung Galaxy A30s
- Samsung Galaxy A50s
- Samsung Galaxy A51
- Samsung Galaxy A60
- Samsung Galaxy A70
- Samsung Galaxy A70s
- Samsung Galaxy A71
- Samsung Galaxy A80
- Samsung Galaxy M10s
- Samsung Galaxy M21
- Samsung Galaxy M30s
- Samsung Galaxy M31
- Samsung Galaxy M40
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy XCover 4s
- Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
The substantial list highlights just how many smartphones Samsung has released in recent months. Our quick math puts that at 32 new Samsung devices “officially” supporting Netflix in HD and a further 11 in HDR10.
