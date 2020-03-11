Android Auto has become an important feature of millions of vehicles and, for many, is a feature that can make or break a purchase. Now, Android Auto is going to be a standard feature on all new vehicles from… Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson recently announced (via AutoEvolution) that it would be making Android Auto a standard feature on its 2021 Trike, CVO, and Touring motorcycles with the Boom! Box GTS. Like in cars, this means Harley-Davidson riders with Android smartphones would be able to connect their phone over USB to display Google Maps, access Google Assistant, and also control music.

Previously, Harley-Davidson officially supported Apple’s CarPlay platform but didn’t offer Android Auto for those who don’t own an iPhone. As a part of this announcement on 2021 models, Harley-Davidson is also making Google’s platform available to owners of 2014 or later motorcycles through an update that can be performed by the user or at a dealership.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON TO SUPPORT ANDROID AUTO™ HARLEY-DAVIDSON TO SUPPORT ANDROID AUTO™ FOR EQUIPPED TOURING MOTORCYCLE MODELS Software Update Will Enable Android Auto on Boom! Box GTS Infotainment Systems Milwaukee, WI (March 6, 2020) – Through a recent collaboration between Google and Harley-Davidson, Android Auto will be supported on all Harley-Davidson Touring motorcycle models equipped with the Boom!™ Box GTS infotainment system. Harley-Davidson is the first motorcycle manufacturer to announce Android Auto compatibility with an onboard infotainment system. Harley-Davidson plans to make Android Auto available through a software update for existing Boom! Box GTS units in early summer 2020, and Android Auto will be a standard function on all 2021-model Harley-Davidson Touring, CVO™ and Trike motorcycles equipped with the Boom! Box GTS system. With Android Auto, Harley-Davidson riders will be able to access favorite smartphone apps through the Boom! Box GTS and a wired connection to a compatible Android smartphone, making it easier to use favorite media, communication and navigation apps – including Google Maps™ – on the road while minimizing distractions. With the Google Assistant™ available on Android Auto, riders can perform actions by voice. Android Auto service is available in 36 countries (Google Assistant on Android Auto is currently available in Australia, Canada (English), France, Germany, India (English), South Korea, United Kingdom, and United States). Harley-Davidson owners will be able to update existing Boom! Box GTS infotainment system software to enable Android Auto via a USB update on their own or with the support of an authorized Harley-Davidson dealer. The Boom! Box GTS system also is available as an accessory that can be installed on many 2014-later Harley-Davidson Touring, Trike and CVO models that were originally equipped with the Boom! Box 6.5GT system. The Boom! Box GTS system offers the contemporary look, feel and function of the latest mobile devices and tablets, with durability and features designed specifically for motorcycling. The 6.5-inch Boom! Box GTS is glass from edge to edge and has the sleek, modern appearance of the latest tablet devices and premium automotive displays. The Corning® Gorilla® Glass touch-screen surface is the same durable and scratch resistant cover glass used on billions of mobile devices worldwide. Boom! Box GTS will offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay® compatibility (Apple CarPlay functionality requires use with optional Harley-Davidson® Genuine Motor Accessories headsets) and can project phone functions to the screen, including streaming apps, weather, and traffic, so riders can enjoy and use familiar functions installed on their phone. The Harley-Davidson App helps riders get the most out of their time on the road with features including recommended rides, ride planning, ride recording, riding challenges and the ability to find Harley-Davidson dealerships, gas stations, hotels, restaurants, motorcycle events and other attractions.

