After a little over a five-month wait, the OxygenOS Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro is now available to download, bringing with it some added new features.

If you’re not familiar with the OxygenOS Open Beta program, it essentially allows you to install early builds of the OS. You’ll often get some new features long ahead of “stable” builds, but you do so by giving up some potential overall stability. It’s a trade-off that often pays dividends as you get the latest and greatest experience, and for the most part, the experience is solid.

The OxygenOS Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro comes nearly three months after the Closed Beta asked for limited testers. This time around, anyone is freely able to join at any point, and the sizeable 2.56GB update brings some highly anticipated features (via Android Police).

Top of that most-wanted list is support for Live Captions, which can be enabled anywhere within Oxygen OS. There are also some Ambient display and lock screen performance improvements, contact detail tweaks within the Phone app, and there is also room for the February 2020 security patch.

OxygenOS Open Beta 1 for OnePlus 7T/7T Pro changelog

System Optimized RAM management Enhanced single and double tap performance of Ambient display and lock screen Improved content now live on settings page Updated Android Security patch to 2020.02

Live Caption Added live caption feature, this will detect speech in media and automatically generates captions (to enable: Settings-System-Accessibility-Live Caption)

Phone Enhanced the contact details screen

Gallery Fixed the audio and video issues with preloading videos



To install OxygenOS Open Beta 1 on your OnePlus 7T or 7T Pro, you’ll need to download the software build .zip file to your device and sideload it. After the .zip file is copied to your phone, go to ‘Settings’ – ‘system update’, click the ‘settings’ icon on the top right corner, choose ‘Local upgrade’, find the .zip file and click on ‘Install’ to confirm.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: