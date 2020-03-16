Google has a fix coming for Android Auto’s annoying ‘internet connection’ issue

- Mar. 16th 2020 12:38 pm PT

Google’s Android Auto platform makes it easy to display maps and control music from your car’s display, but sometimes it has some annoying issues. Now, Google has confirmed it has a fix for an ongoing “internet connection” issue with Assistant on Android Auto.

For the past couple of months, some Android Auto users have reported a strange bug that causes Google Assistant commands to not work properly. Specifically, Android Auto users have noted that some commands return a frustrating error that tells them they “don’t have a strong enough internet connection” to complete the action. This happens regardless of the signal strength or even if other connection-dependant tasks are successful.

A growing thread on Google’s support forums houses reports of this ongoing issue from various devices, software versions, and vehicles. The issue varies from person to person, with some saying only specific commands trigger the issue while others encounter it on every command.

Either way, it’s a frustrating issue for users. Thankfully, Google has a fix. Recently, a member of Google’s Android Auto team commented on to confirm that Google is aware of this “internet connection” issue and has a fix already. In “upcoming” versions of the Google app, the issue will be patched.

