If you have some free time on your hands, Google Stadia is ready to fuel your next big gaming journeys. Starting today, and running until April 1st, Stadia Pro members have access to discounted sale prices on five games, including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and just-released title The Division 2.

Beyond the improvements like 4K and HDR gaming and the monthly free games, Stadia Pro members are given access to exclusive sales on the Stadia Store. In the latest batch of Stadia Pro sales, the star is Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the most recent title in the series, taking place in ancient Greece during the Peloponnesian War.

Stadia Pro members can take up to a massive 67% off Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and its Season Pass, matching a similar sale currently happening on nearly all other platforms.

Another exciting deal is for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, which released on Stadia earlier today. Both the base game and its Warlords of New York expansion are on sale for Stadia Pro members.

Other deals for March include Trials Rising, with Stadia Pro bringing the game down to a fantastic $10, 30% off of Just Dance 2020, and up to 67% off of another Tom Clancy title, Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

